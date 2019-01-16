Plans moving forward to reopen Spencer Co. Animal Shelter

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - We have an update on the Spencer County Animal Shelter.
Plans are moving forward to reopen it.
County commissioners tell us they have a new ordinance that expands the animal control board from seven to nine members. The commission has already appointed eight of those members.
They are also searching for a new shelter director.
The shelter was closed in October after an employee was accused of euthanizing cats in a freezer. State police investigated that claim, but no charges were filed.
We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get new information on when the shelter will reopen.
