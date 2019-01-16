Old National Bank’s CEO Bob Jones retiring

“Throughout my 14 years at Old National, I have drawn energy and excitement from seeing the entire organization, and the tremendous people I have worked alongside, grow and thrive – it has been a privilege to lead the company over this period,” said Jones. “As I prepare to turn the mantle over to Jim Ryan and an outstanding team of executive leaders, I’m still fueled by that same sense of energy and excitement. The future of Old National is incredibly bright, and it continues to be an absolute pleasure to watch this company evolve, thrive and serve the needs of our clients and communities.”