Old National Bank’s CEO Bob Jones retiring

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Old National Bank has announced that Bob Jones will retire as CEO after more than 14 years of service with the company and almost 40 years in banking.
Old National’s corporate board of directors has appointed Jim Ryan, currently Old National’s chief financial officer, to succeed Jones as CEO.
Ryan will transition to the CEO role on May 2, when Jones officially steps down.
At that time, current Old National Treasurer Brendon Falconer will succeed Ryan as CFO. A new Treasurer has not yet been named.
Jones, 61, will continue to serve as Old National’s Chairman of the Board, through January 2020.
“Throughout my 14 years at Old National, I have drawn energy and excitement from seeing the entire organization, and the tremendous people I have worked alongside, grow and thrive – it has been a privilege to lead the company over this period,” said Jones. “As I prepare to turn the mantle over to Jim Ryan and an outstanding team of executive leaders, I’m still fueled by that same sense of energy and excitement. The future of Old National is incredibly bright, and it continues to be an absolute pleasure to watch this company evolve, thrive and serve the needs of our clients and communities.”
