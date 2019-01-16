Northeast Dubois County School Board holds off decision to close Celestine Elementary

DUBOIS, IN (WFIE) - The debate continues.
The Northeast Dubois School Corporation did not make a decision on closing Celestine Elementary School in a consolidation plan.
School board officials have to decide how to spend millions in school upgrades, and they don’t even know yet how much they’re talking.
Previously, the hired architect, George Link with VPS Architecture, estimated total renovation costs to exceed a little over $3 million.
Link’s recommendations include renovations to the high school and middle school and the eventual closure of Celestine Elementary.
The school corporation is set to pay off some debt this year and that will allow the board to start pursuing new projects.
Board members says they’re not planning to raise taxes for any of the upgrades.
But, many parents and teachers think closing down Celestine would create over-sized classrooms and a wave of other problems if the schools were to consolidate.
So, what’s next?
The School Board voted to have a series of public work sessions to discuss the bonds needed to finance the recommended projects. The dates are as follows:
January 29, February 4 & 12 at Dubois Middle School, beginning at 6:30 E.T.
A work session will be only for observation of the public. However, school board members agreed they would take questions after each session.
