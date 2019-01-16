Neighborhood Watch: Departments search for info; Wanted Wednesday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying this suspect:
They believe she was involved in attempting to pass a forged prescription at CVS on Highway 54. If you know her, contact the sheriff’s office or you can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
In this week’s edition of the Henderson Police Department’s Wanted Wednesday, they are looking for this guy:
51-year-old Sam Cuellar is wanted for Burglary.
If you know anything about this, call the Henderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
Ever wondered what it would be like to be a cop -- from the inside?
The Evansville Police Department is preparing for the Spring Session of its Citizen’s Academy. The next 10-week session is March 26 to May 28
The academy meets Tuesday’s from 6-9 p.m. at the C.K. Newsome Center.
It's all free.
If you’re interested, contact Evansville Police.
