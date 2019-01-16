KYTC Supt. posts tutorial to help drivers avoid long times at lights

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Sometimes it feels like the world is working against you.
For instance, waiting for a traffic signal to change so you can make your turn.
Think back to when you were in drivers training. What is one thing you are taught when approaching a red light?
You should stop at the white strip, known as stop bars.
Jordan Yates, KYTC District Lyon County Superintendent, says he will often receive calls for complaints about traffic signals in his county not changing fast enough, or not changing at all.
Yates checked into these complaints and found no problems. He then posted a tutorial on Facebook to help those drivers who commonly deal with this issue.
Not 10 feet behind the stop bars, and not five feet past the stop bars. You stop your vehicle’s front tires at the start of the white stop bars.
Stop bars send signals to the stop light to let them know a vehicle is there waiting to go.
So just to recap:
- pay attention to where the white stop bars in your lane begin.
- Stop your vehicles front tires at the start of the white stop bars.
- Wait patiently.
- Proceed through intersection when light turns green.
Drive safe and always be aware of your surroundings while in your vehicle.
