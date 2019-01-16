Jailed man says he tried to revive teen after police say he gave her drugs

BEREA, KY (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he carried an unresponsive woman into the men’s bathroom of a McDonald’s after he gave her what is suspected to be methamphetamine.
Berea police said Rodney Elam, 28, of Mount Vernon was seen on surveillance on Jan. 8 carrying the woman into the restaurant’s restroom after she passed out early in the morning. Twenty-five minutes later he contacted a manager, which led to a 911 call.
Officers responded to the restaurant, and the woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Berea police told WKYT that the woman, identified as 18-year-old Sarah Boyken of Waco, has since died in Fayette County.
Police said Elam told officers the two were going to get high together after meeting on the internet, and he would provide the methamphetamine.
From jail, Elam told WKYT he was just trying to help Boyken out, and she was possessing more drugs than he was.
“I sat there and tried to give her CPR," Boyken said. "I didn’t have any kind of ill will toward her. I tried to help her out.”
The arrest report from the day of the 911 call stated the victim suffered kidney and liver damage along with neurological damage because of a lack of oxygen. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death remains under investigation pending toxicology results.
Police arrested Elam and charged him with first-degree trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree assault. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Elam said he is being treated unfairly by authorities.
“I get thrown in here for trying to save somebody’s life," Elam said. "Could have been my life out there. I could have been thrown in a ditch.”
Elam could face upgraded charges because of Boyken’s death.
