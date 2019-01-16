Henderson Co. schools celebrates 150 years

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Henderson County schools celebrated 150 years of public education.
Anyone who has Henderson County school memorabilia can bring those to the Henderson County Public Library. Things like photos, yearbooks, or apparel like letterman’s jackets will be put on display.
This sesquicentennial even has an official logo, designed by a senior student who won a competition.
Student Nicholas Nixon said he plans to study graphic design at Murrary State next year.
Wednesday was the first of many events to follow over the next few months.
Organizers want to preserve history for future generations.
