Henderson chase ends after deputy uses stun gun on suspect

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Henderson after authorities say he tried to run away from them.
It happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force was out looking for R.C Myers on felony warrants and got word he was on South Alves Street. Deputies say they tried to talk to him outside of a home, but he took off.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy then used a stun gun on Myers to get him to stop.
Myers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on several charges, including running from officials.
