‘Has anyone killed somebody before?’ murder suspect asks after arrest, affidavit says

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - We have new information about a deadly stabbing in Dubois County.
Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Chloie Lubbehusen was stabbed on January 11th at a home near St. Anthony.
27-year-old Kyle Schneider is accused in the case and is expected in court Wednesday.
According to an affidavit, a 911 call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on January 11 from a neighbor telling dispatchers that Lubbehusen was naked and bleeding on the front porch of a home. The caller also told authorities that Schneider was the suspect.
The affidavit says that when authorities got there they found Lubbehusen bleeding from her face just inside the door of the home and a bloody knife was found in the living room.
Authorities then began looking for Schneider while medical teams helped Lubbehusen.
The affidavit says they found Schneider hiding in a box in a nearby garage. The affidavit says Schneider was also naked and authorities could see blood on his hands as he said “do not shoot me, I want to tell you my side of the story.”
The authorities took Schneider into custody and put him in the back of a deputy’s vehicle.
The affidavit says Schneider then rolled the window down and asked “has anyone killed somebody before....” The deputy then went to lock the window and Schneider asked him directly if he had ever killed anyone. The deputy told him “no” and, according to the affidavit, Schneider said, “this would be my first.”
Lubbehusen died after being taken to the hospital. She had multiple stab wounds, lacerations and skull fractures.
She was laid to rest Monday in her home town of Huntingburg.
Schneider is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be at that hearing and bring you the latest tonight on 14 News.
