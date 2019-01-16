Government shutdown affects students trip to DC

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - “I’ve been anticipating this since freshman year," Clayton Rhoads a junior at Owensboro High School said.
48 juniors and seniors at Owensboro High School get the chance to take in the nations capitol this weekend. But the government shutdown is affecting what sights the students get to see.
“This is the first time that we’re going where buildings are actually closed because the government isn’t funding them," social studies teacher Lori Thurman said.
“I hate that that has to be going on because I know that the monuments we’re going to see, most of them aren’t going to be clean and they’re going to have a bunch of trash," junior Olivia Miller said. "And I was really looking forward to seeing the Smithsonians.”
The Smithsonian museums, a student favorite are closed. So are all restrooms and gift shops at monuments.
“I definitely didn’t think it would affect me this much," junior Paxton Jenkins said. "Like on a trip I’m actually going to. I just thought it would be... that it definitely wouldn’t affect me.”
Thurman has been doing this trip every other year since 1993. The shutdown wouldn’t stop it, instead, she’s using it as a teaching moment.
“A real life example of when government doesn’t live up to it’s end of the bargain," she said.
