Ferdinand Town Council considers water rate increase

FERDINAND, IN (WFIE) - For the first time in 10 years, water bills in Ferdinand are going up, and they could go even higher.
The Patoka Lake Water District supplies water to Ferdinand and recently increased its rates by about $2.50 per customer.
Now, the Ferdinand Town Council is considering adding on to that increase to help replenish funds for the water department, and to prepare for future projects.
That would raise the average water bill by up to $8 a month.
Town Manager Chris James said it's a difficult decision, but a necessary one.
The Ferdinand Town Council will take public comments before its meeting February 19 before making a final decision on how much to add to the water rate.
Then, the full rate increase will show up on customer’s bills in April.
