Diocese members hosting mass in Ferdinand prior to D.C. trip

FERDINAND, IN (WFIE) - Catholics within the Evansville diocese are headed to a mass in Dubois County before they head to D.C.
14 News Reporter Paige Hagan is at Christ the King Catholic Church in Ferdinand awaiting the arrival of the diocese members. Catholics within the Evansville Diocese are coming in from Vinceness, Terre Haute, and Evansville on Wednesday.
They are meeting here for a mass and will then head to D.C. for the annual March for Life event.
We have learned Evansville Diocese Bishop Joseph Siegel will preside over the mass here. We plan to ask the Bishop his response on those SNAP protesters in Evansville.
Watch 14 News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday for more coverage on Wednesday’s mass.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.