Design plans released on Henderson’s new Jefferson Elementary

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - We’re learning what the new Jefferson Elementary may look like and how it could be laid out. Design plans have been sent off to the Kentucky Department of Education for review.
Henderson County School District leaders say an aging school can create challenges for 21st century instruction and they also say they’re looking forward to the modern and progressive design.
“We’ve asked for things in the media center to have open learning spaces where kids can collaborate, and where kids can use critical thinking,” Superintendent Marganna Stanley explained.
Those are just a few of the features laid out in design plans for a new Jefferson Elementary.
The original school was built in 1964 and then renovated in 1994. The current school was found to be in such poor condition, officials opted to build a new school, which is a roughly $15-million-dollar investment.
Plans call for the energy efficient building to go up near the South Middle School campus, behind the football field and track. One neighbor says he welcomes the new school to the area and has seen some preliminary work.
“Mainly surveyors, there was one -- they might be testing the ground. It looked like to me a small drilling unit up on the hill,” William Rose said.
Construction is expected to start this summer. The goal is to be in the new school by January 2021.
Improvements are also in the works for more staff and visitor parking at South Middle.
