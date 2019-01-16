Couple arrested after burglarizing home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Conflicting statements and alternating versions of their story led to the arrest of a man and woman after they were seen leaving a north side home.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office news release, Michael Hutchison, 47-years-old, and Shanna Oler, 36-years-old, were found leaving a home in the Green Estates subdivision. A deputy, who was awaiting for backup to arrive, saw signs of forced entry into the home and made the call for backup.
While the deputy was outside the home waiting, Hutchison and Oler walked out of the residence and were subsequently taken in for questioning by the deputy, the release states.
In the press release it states the two gave conflicting statements as to why they were at the home and versions of their stories continued to change throughout the process.
According to the probable cause, several of the reasons for being in the home given by the couple included:
- Rescuing an injured person
- Inspecting the home for purchase
- Using the home as a haven for sexual intercourse
Deputies, during the course of their investigation, found a list of items the couple were targeting, the release states.
Hutchison and Oler are in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond for burglary with the intent to commit theft and unlawful residential entry.
