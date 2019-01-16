Construction underway on new Dollar General in New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, IN (WFIE) - The historic town of New Harmony has seen their population slowly go down over the years after businesses moved out of town.
Now one business is moving in and it could change the dynamic for the communities future.
As you head into town, one of the first things you see is a steel beam structure that will be transformed into a Dollar General in the spring of 2019.
Dollar general said they look for places where they can offer easy and convenient shopping choices.
Right now New Harmony residents have to go to Mount Vernon or Evansville to get groceries and essentials.
New Harmony’s Town Council President, Alvin Blaylock said this is exactly what the town needs to bring more people to the area. Blaylock said, “From back about 50 years or so ago we had a lot more gas stations and grocery stores that kind of thing and it went backwards if you will for awhile. Now with the dollar store, the convenient store, it’s beginning to come back the other way and we’re starting to get some more stuff into town.”
Once construction is complete it will provide about 6 to 10 jobs for New Harmony residents.
"When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority. The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive. We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.
The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store. Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers."
