Coffee Shop gives back to local makers to boost small businesses

View this post on Instagram

A huge part of River City is our one-of- a-kind gift shop where we work with local makers and provide them a place to showcase their handmade goods. We are excited to announce that in 2018 we were able put $118,632 back into the hands of those makers, and in turn, our community! Thank you for shopping local and supporting your artisans. We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings! SHOP LOCAL. DRINK COFFEE. RIVER CITY. #shoplocal #drinkcoffee #downtownevansville #eisforeveryone