China might have just grown the first plant on the moon

(CNN) – China says it’s made progress in growing the first plant on the moon.
On Tuesday, Chinese state media released pictures from its probe that landed earlier this month on the far side of the moon – the first probe to land in that lunar region.
The images reportedly show that cotton seeds placed inside the spacecraft have sprouted.
Officials said the seeds were watered only after the landing, ensuring they would sprout on the moon.
Among other objectives, the mission is testing how plants grow in low-gravity environments.
The probe also contains potato, rapeseed and mouse-ear cress seeds – and fruit fly eggs, which the Chinese government hopes to hatch.
