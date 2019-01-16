After a young man, 23, died in a car accident, his kidney donation saved his father’s life

“After the first hour of operation, we were told that the kidney was already beginning to function. The next update we got was when the surgeon, Dr. Grandas, came to tell us that the surgery had been a success and that the kidney was doing its job. The procedure had been completed in very little over two hours, and Luther, with his little piece of Nathan, was in recovery. We knew that Luther was OK, by the grace of God, and we are so overwhelmingly grateful, in the face of this tragedy, for all of God’s mercies and miracles shining through the darkness," said Gabriela Davis, Luther’s daughter and Nathan’s sister.