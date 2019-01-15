Neighborhood Watch: Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office has new app, Evansville detective in hospital after being attacked

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has added an app to its arsenal.
The office says people expect readily available information at their fingertips, and that is why they decided to develop the app.
They say it’ll be a great way to get important information out quickly.
The app will have a list of recent arrests in the area, a contact us section including all avenues of contact for the Sheriff’s department, an optional push notification so you’re always in the know.
You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
An Evansville police detective is in the hospital recovering from his injuries after being attacked.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. at St. Vincent’s medical center. Police say Detective Aaron McCormick was in full uniform, working at the Emergency Room.
Police say 28-year-old Justin Brunner tried to leave the room, and when McCormick tried to stop him, he fell. That’s when officers say Brunner got on top of McCormick and struck him in the head and face multiple times and took off.
McCormick caught up with him, but police say Brunner continued to fight.
Brunner is facing several charges, including battery with injury on public safety and resisting law enforcement.
