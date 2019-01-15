Wetzel named Memorial Head Girls’ Track Coach

“I am lucky to be teaching and coaching at Reitz Memorial High School and hope to add to the proud history of our school and to our successful track & field program. My primary goal for the program is to provide student-athletes a safe environment to grow in their faith, the structure to succeed in the classroom, and the tools for each child to reach their potential on and off the track”, says Wetzel. “I am blessed to have two talented and supportive track & field coaches in Marlena Sauer and Mark Schuler who gladly share their decades of experience with me. My hope is for the girls to follow the lead of Memorial alumna Coach Sauer, and return to the team willing to share their time and talent with future Tigers.”