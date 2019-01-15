Wetzel named Memorial Head Girls’ Track Coach

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Matt Wetzel has been named the Head Varsity Girls’ Track Coach at Reitz Memorial High School, with Marlena Sauer continuing as Assistant Coach.
Wetzel joined the Memorial Faculty in 2017, and currently serves as a teacher in the Business Department. He is beginning his second year of coaching at Memorial, the former as Assistant Coach, with a total of nine years of experience coaching high school track and field.
“I am lucky to be teaching and coaching at Reitz Memorial High School and hope to add to the proud history of our school and to our successful track & field program. My primary goal for the program is to provide student-athletes a safe environment to grow in their faith, the structure to succeed in the classroom, and the tools for each child to reach their potential on and off the track”, says Wetzel. “I am blessed to have two talented and supportive track & field coaches in Marlena Sauer and Mark Schuler who gladly share their decades of experience with me. My hope is for the girls to follow the lead of Memorial alumna Coach Sauer, and return to the team willing to share their time and talent with future Tigers.”
Coach Wetzel’s background, history as Assistant Coach, and continued support of Coach Sauer will make for a smooth transition within the program. His positive communication and commitment to the overall success of the students, beyond athletics, reinforces the mission of Reitz Memorial High School.
Courtesy: Memorial Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.