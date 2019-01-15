Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temperatures will struggle into the mid to upper 30’s under cloudy skies. Clouds remain tonight with scattered drizzle as temps drop into the mid-30’s.
Warmer on Wednesday as high temps settle in the mid-40’s. Scattered drizzle will end during the morning.
Alert Days this weekend with rain likely that could change to snow on Saturday night. In the wake of precipitation, a quivering blast of arctic air will usher in the coldest temps of the season. Temps will nose-dive into the teens Sunday morning. High temps on Sunday will only reach the lower 20’s. Colder on Sunday night through Monday morning as temps cascade into the single digits.
