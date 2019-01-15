Rain Thursday; On Alert for wintry blast this weekend.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Cloudy skies will hold temperatures in a narrow range on Wednesday with highs near 40. Rain arrives on Thursday with south winds boosting afternoon temps into the mid to upper 40′s. A winter storm will target the midwest this weekend. Windy and rainy conditions early Saturday will transition to snow/ice by Saturday night and early Sunday. Accumulating snow is a good bet at this point with all the models still showing a swath of snow across the Tri-State.