No. 25 Indiana women’s basketball returns home to host Northwestern

Northwestern will look to end a two-game skid as it dropped games at Michigan in overtime and against Purdue last week. They are led in scoring by sophomore guard Lindsey Pulliam (15.6 ppg.) and senior forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (11.0 ppg., 10.6 rpg.). The Wildcats are averaging 68.6 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor.