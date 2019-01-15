No. 25 Indiana women’s basketball returns home to host Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) -No. 25 Indiana is set to host Northwestern in Big Ten play on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
#25/RV INDIANA (15-2, 4-1 B1G) VS. NORTHWESTERN (9-7, 2-3 B1G)
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 • 7 p.m. ET Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.
Promotion: Fans can enter to win a Fitbit Iconic Watch at the south lobby marketing table
ABOUT THE COACHES
Indiana
Teri Moren
Career Record: 296-185 (16th Season)
Indiana Record: 97-55 (5th Season)
Northwestern
Joe McKeown
Career Record: 679-239 (33rd Season)
Northwestern Record: 170-165 (11th Season)
ABOUT THE OPPONENT
Northwestern will look to end a two-game skid as it dropped games at Michigan in overtime and against Purdue last week. They are led in scoring by sophomore guard Lindsey Pulliam (15.6 ppg.) and senior forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (11.0 ppg., 10.6 rpg.). The Wildcats are averaging 68.6 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor.
SERIES HISTORY
Indiana leads 40-36
LAST MEETING
2/4/18 – W, 78-73 (OT) (Bloomington, IN)
NOTES
- The Hoosiers return home after a pair of road games that they split at Ohio State and Wisconsin. Sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn led the way in both games, averaging 16.5 points in action last week.
- Most recently, Indiana defeated Wisconsin on Sunday, 75-68, behind the best quarter in school history by putting up 37 points in the opening frame. It bested the previous high of 35 set in 2016.
- IU will look to continue its winning ways at home, holding an 8-0 mark inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. They have won 19 consecutive games at the Hall, dating back to last season, and are tied for the nation’s fifth longest active win streak.
- Indiana stayed at No. 25 in the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 poll announced on Monday. It marked the second-straight week the Hoosiers are in the Top 25 and are one of seven Big Ten schools ranked or receiving votes.
- In the all-time series, IU leads the Wildcats, 40-36. They have won the last two in the series including a 78-73 overtime win last season in Bloomington.
- The Wildcats are looking to shake a two-game skid after falling in close games at Michigan in overtime and to Purdue at home. They are led by sophomore guard Lindsey Pulliam (15.6 ppg.) and senior guard Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (11.0 ppg., 10.6 rpg.).
UP NEXT
Indiana travels to take on in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. Tipoff at Mackey Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET on BTN Plus.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.