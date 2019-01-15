Hilltop Inn under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A historic restaurant in Evansville won’t become history anytime soon.
We have learned Marx Barbecue is buying the Hilltop Inn.
Don’t worry, its famous salad bar and of course brain sandwiches are here to stay. But there will be some new things on the menu, like pork grenades.
Crews have been hard at work painting and cleaning the restaurant.
Part owner Tony Marx says they couldn’t pass up the new opportunity.
“With us being this close, it just kind of seems like a natural fit," Marx explained. “With the group of partners we have, everybody’s excited. They have their own areas of expertise and we thought ‘we know what, it just melds together well and we’ll have an adventure. We’ll have a good time.’”
Marx says they’re hoping to have the Hilltop open in early February.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.