Glenmore Distillery worker identified; cause of death released

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The victim in a workplace accident at Glenmore Distillery has been identified.
According to the coroner, Dennis Laymon, 44-years-old, of Owensboro died at the distillery Tuesday afternoon. Coroner Jeff Jones confirmed that Layman died from blunt force trauma due to a fall form a suspended walkway.
Jones would not confirm how far Layman fell.
OPD says the accident is not criminal and Jones also confirms the accident is being investigated by OSHA.
The United Food and Commercials Workers Union Local 227 says Glenmore employees are in its union, but that Layman was not because he was in a management position at the distillery. They released a statement saying in part: “We will continue to work for better, safer workplaces for all Kentucky workers each and every day.”
The distillery is closed and will remain closed pending the investigation.
