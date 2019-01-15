Former Daviess Co. Deputy facing two new charges for making threats while in jail

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Former Daviess County Deputy, Troy Calvert, is facing two new felony charges for threatening his ex-wife while in jail.
Calvert is already serving time in the Henderson County Detention Center for repeatedly ignoring the No-Contact Order meant to protect his ex-wife.
Monday, the sheriff’s office says Calvert was heard in telephone conversations with family members, making several threats to get back at his ex-wife, her attorney and the judge that presided over his case.
Calvert is now facing two retaliation charges, both felonies.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.