Former Daviess Co. Deputy facing two new charges for making threats while in jail

Former Daviess Co. Deputy facing two new charges for making threats while in jail
By Matthew DeVault | January 14, 2019 at 9:41 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 9:41 PM

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Former Daviess County Deputy, Troy Calvert, is facing two new felony charges for threatening his ex-wife while in jail.

Calvert is already serving time in the Henderson County Detention Center for repeatedly ignoring the No-Contact Order meant to protect his ex-wife.

Monday, the sheriff’s office says Calvert was heard in telephone conversations with family members, making several threats to get back at his ex-wife, her attorney and the judge that presided over his case.

Calvert is now facing two retaliation charges, both felonies.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.