Eagles head west for two GLVC bouts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball heads west to take on Rockhurst University Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri, and William Jewell College Saturday at 1 p.m. in Liberty, Missouri.
The Screaming Eagles (11-4, 4-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference) begin the week following a 75-49 win over visiting Quincy University this past Saturday at the Physical Activities Center. Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace the Eagles, while junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) finished with seven points, seven assists and five steals.
Davidson leads the Eagles on the year with 13.2 points and 3.9 assists per game, while senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) is chipping in 11.8 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds. Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, while Johnson and sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) are each averaging 9.5 points per outing.
Both games this weekend will be aired live on 95.7 The Spin and the GLVC Sports Network, while live stats, audio and video can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com. GLVCSN is available both on your desktop and mobile/tablet devices as well as four over-the top (OTT) platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV 4th Gen. GLVCSN.com is the official website of GLVCSN, while the GLVCSN mobile app is available for iOS in the App Store and Android on Google Play.
USI Women’s Basketball Notes
• Eagles split GLVC play last week. USI Women’s Basketball went 1-1 in GLVC play last week, falling to Truman State, 83-72, Thursday before earning a 75-49 win over Quincy. USI outshot and outrebounded both opponents, but too many fouls led to a combined 45 points at the charity stripe.
• Last week’s leaders. Led by sophomore forward Imani Guy, who averaged 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 block per game last week, the Eagles had five players average in double figures on the week and eight average at least 6.5 points per appearance. Senior guard Alex Davidson added 12.5 points and 3.5 assists per contest, while junior guard Ashley Johnson contributed 10.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per outing. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan dished in 10.0 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game.
• Double-figures. Freshman forward Ashlynn Brown scored a season-high 10 points in USI’s win over Quincy, making her the ninth different USI player to score in double figures this year. USI has had seven different players reach double-figures in the scoring column multiple times in 2018-19 and four different players reach the 20-point plateau.
• Distribution. USI averaged 17.0 assists per game last week, including 20 assists in its win over Quincy. The Eagles' ball distributors put USI in position to shoot 46.8 percent (59-126) from the field on the week.
• Rowan posts first-career double-double. Rowan recorded her first career double-double in the Eagles' loss to Truman as she finished with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Senior center Kacy Eschweiler also grabbed 11 boards in the loss, marking the first time this year the Eagles have had multiple players with 10-or-more rebounds.
• GLVC Tournament Points Rating System. After three weeks of GLVC play, the GLVC Tournament Points Rating System (GTPRS) has the Eagles in second place with a rating of 4.20. Drury (4.30) leads the league, while Lewis (4.10), Truman State (4.08), Maryville (3.42) and Bellarmine (3.10) round out the top six in the standings. The GTPRS will determine the participants and seeding of the GLVC Tournament in 2018-19.
• Up next. USI travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on Rockhurst Thursday before visiting William Jewell Saturday in Liberty, Missouri.
• About Rockhurst. The Hawks begin the week with a 5-8 overall record and a 1-4 mark in GLVC play after losing the last three contests. Junior guard Madeline Ronshausen averages 16.2 points and 2.4 assists per game to lead Rockhurst, while junior forward Marisa Lowe is contributing 10.8 points per contest. Two years ago, Lowe scorched the Eagles for 30 points and eight rebounds in an 84-79 USI victory at the PAC, but she red-shirted a year ago.
• About William Jewell. The Cardinals, who host Bellarmine Thursday evening, begin the week with an 8-5 overall record and a 2-3 mark in GLVC play after a 72-51 road win over Rockhurst last week. Freshman guard Antoinette Mussorici averages 12.2 points and 2.3 assists per game to lead the Cardinals, while sophomore forward Kiara Bradley is contributing 11.5 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per contest.
• Around the corner. USI returns to the PAC to take on Missouri S&T January 24 and nationally-ranked Drury January 26.
• Record book watch. One player is currently in USI’s record books: –Kacy Eschweiler is seventh in blocks (70), 22nd in rebounding (442) and is 38th in scoring (677).
• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 408-76 (.843) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 281-27 (.912) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.