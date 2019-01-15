Eagles head west for a pair

Stein named GLVC Player of the Week. Senior guard Alex Stein was named the GLVC Player of the Week for his efforts against Truman and Quincy. He averaged 22 points on 16-of-25 (.640) shooting, with 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. Stein opened week with 25 points on 9-of-11 from the field in win over Truman before filling the stat sheet against Quincy with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, with seven assists and five rebounds. The Player of the Week award is the fourth of his career.