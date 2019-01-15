Eagles head west for a pair

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball makes its longest road trip of the season when it travels to Kansas City, Missouri, for a pair of GLVC contests. The Screaming Eagles (11-4, 3-2 GLVC) are slated to visit Rockhurst University (10-5, 4-1 GLVC) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri, and William Jewell College (8-9, 2-3 GLVC) Saturday at 3 p.m. in Liberty, Missouri.
Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 11 Quick Notes: \
USI sweeps homestand.
The University of Southern Indiana posted a convincing homestand sweep last week at the PAC, defeating Trurman State University, 80-65, and Quincy University, 78-56. Senior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with 22.0 points per game, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little posted with 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Sophomore forward Josh Price and sophomore guard Mateo Rivera rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Stein named GLVC Player of the Week. Senior guard Alex Stein was named the GLVC Player of the Week for his efforts against Truman and Quincy. He averaged 22 points on 16-of-25 (.640) shooting, with 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. Stein opened week with 25 points on 9-of-11 from the field in win over Truman before filling the stat sheet against Quincy with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, with seven assists and five rebounds. The Player of the Week award is the fourth of his career.
Eagles shoot well at home. For the second time this season, the Eagles posted back-to-back 50 percent shooting games. USI shot 54.0 percent (27-50) in the win over Truman, while posting 51.7 percent (31-60) versus Quincy. For the week, USI shot 52.7 percent (58-110).
USI on the road in 2018-19. In USI’s two road games this season, junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwellleads five players with double-digit averages with 16.5 points per game, while senior guard Alex Stein is posting 16.0 points per contest. Sophomore forward Josh Price and Emmanuel Little posted 11.5 points per games with sophomore guard Mateo Rivera rounding out the top five with 10.0 points per outing.
USI vs. Rockhurst. USI leads the all-time series with Rockhurst University, 17-2, since the series started in the 2005-06 season when the Hawks joined the GLVC. The Eagles lost to the Hawks for just the second time in the series last season when Rockhurst won 75-70 in Kansas City. Senior guard/forward Nate Hansen led the Eagles with 19 points, while senior guard Alex Stein and senior forward Jacob Normanfollowed with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little and guard Marcellous Washington closed out USI’s double-digit scorers with 10 points each.
Rockhurst in 2018-19. The Hawks are second in the GLVC standings with a 4-1 conference record, 10-5 overall this year. Rockhurst enters this week’s action on a four-game winning streak and having won seven of the last nine games.
USI vs. William Jewell. USI leads the all-time series versus William Jewell College, 5-1, since the Cardinals joined the league in 2010-11. The Eagles lost last year’s match-up, 94-81. USI senior guard/forward Nate Hansen and forward DayJar Dickson led the Eagles with 18 and 17 points, a respectively. Senior guard Alex Stein and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little rounded out the double-digit scorers with 15 points and 11 points.
William Jewell in 2018-19. The Cardinals have seen their season record go to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the GLVC since winning six of the last seven games.
