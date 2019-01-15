Dozens show up to support and oppose Drag Queen Story Hour

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens showed up outside of City Hall to support and oppose the event coming to Evansville.
The event welcomes drag queens to read stories to children.
The controversy started to heat up when City Council member, Justin Elpers, shared a petition to Facebook, asking the library to drop the event.
Thousands signed that petition, but it also struck a cord with members of the LGBTQ community, including Wally Paynter.
“Let people vote with their feet. I think the other side is making one critical mistake, and the mistake is this is now the most publicized public library program in Evansville’s history. What was probably going to be a one time event, I think it’s going to be so successful with so many people there that it’s going to become a regular event at all the libraries," said Paynter, Tri-State Alliance President.
The library stands by their decision to host the event. They say it promotes inclusion and diversity.
We checked, and it’s still on the calendar for February 23.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.