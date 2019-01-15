Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Plenty of games on the hardwood last week, including the SIAC girls and boys basketball tournament, which produced our four nominees for the Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week.
- Sam DeVault - Memorial Tigers
- Donovan McNeal - Bosse Bulldogs
- Jessica Nunge - Castle Lady Knights
- Soffia Rieckers - Memorial Lady Tigers
To vote for which player you think should take home the crown, download the 14 Sports app for free on the app store. Select Player of the Week voting in the drop down menu.
Polls close Thursday at 7 p.m. and the winner will be announced on 14 News at 10 p.m.
