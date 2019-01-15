Aces travel to Missouri State for Wednesday contest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Three of the next four games are on the road as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team begins the stretch on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. contest at Missouri State. UE is home on Saturday to take on Illinois State before traveling to Drake and UNI next week.
Setting the Scene
- UE has won 7 of the last 9 games against the Bears and are 2-2 in their last four trips to JQH Arena
- Evansville has dropped its first seven road games of the season; the last time UE started out with seven road losses was in 2005-06 when the Aces were 0-10 to star the year on the road
- Through four MVC games in 2019, UE has played in overtime twice
Last Time Out
- Trailing by five with five minutes to go in regulation, Indiana State rallied to take a 72-66 win in overtime on Saturday over UE
- Evansville trailed ISU by four inside of 20 seconds remaining, but five points from Shea Feehan helped to force overtime
- Feehan was the lone double digit scorer for UE, tallying 12 points; three players totaled nine points apiece
Takeaways from Indiana State
- John Hall had another solid game with 9 points and 9 rebounds; he continues to pace the MVC with 8.4 rebounds per game
- UE hauled in 36 defensive boards and now ranks 16th in the nation with 29.76 per game
- With 44 rebounds against ISU; the Aces have hauled in at least 35 boards in all four MVC games; in non-conference play, Evansville had 35+ rebounds in nine out of 13 games
- After posting a total of 7 points in his first two MVC games, Shea Feehan has rebounded with 13 against Loyola and 12 versus the Sycamores
Rebounding Machine
- John Hall added to his conference-leading rebound tally and continues to pace the league with 8.4 per game
- In home games, Hall has averaged 9.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game; he also has three double-doubles at the Ford Center
- In the game against Jacksonville State, Hall grabbed a career-high 14 boards
- The Philadelphia native leads the MVC with 8.4 rebounds per game while his total of 7.4 defensive caroms is 20th in the country
Scouting the Opponent
- Under the direction of new head coach Dana Ford, Missouri State is 8-9 overall and 2-2 through their first four conference games
- MSU has won its last two games, both on the road, at Indiana State and Bradley; on Saturday, they defeated the Braves, 69-64
- Tulio Da Silva leads the Bears with 16.2 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and an unbelievable 63.1 shooting percentage
- Jarred Dixon has 14.6 PPG while Keandre Cook has posted 13 points
