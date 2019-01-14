11-year-old boy falls through ice; police and fire rescue him in minutes

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Around 5 p.m. today, Naperville fire and police personnel rescued an 11-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice on a retention pond. The incident happened near an apartment complex in the 1300 block of McDowell Road, where multiple units arrived and performed a surface ice rescue, using a rescue disc thrown to the victim, as fire department personnel went into the pond to assist. The boy’s feet were stuck in the muddy bottom of the pond, but he was able to communicate, and was pulled from the water within four minutes of the crews arriving on the scene. He was taken to Edward Hospital in stable condition. First responders have released this video of the successful rescue.