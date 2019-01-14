11-year-old boy falls through ice; police and fire rescue him in minutes

His feet were stuck in the mud at the bottom of the pond

11-year-old boy falls through ice
By Ed Payne | January 14, 2019 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 2:41 PM

NAPERVILLE, IL (Gray News) – He thought the ice would hold, but he was wrong.

The 11-year-old boy ventured onto the ice of a retention pond at an apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Naperville over the weekend and soon found himself in the frigid waters.

“He said he was testing the shoreline with a bat or a stick,” firefighter Mike Leston told Naperville Community Television. “He thought it held so he started walking out more and more. Then he started kind of bouncing in the middle and that’s when the ice gave way.”

A call to 911 quickly alerted first responders.

“I could see that the child was in the middle of the water at that time,” firefighter Jay Switak said. “We obviously got out and deployed immediately.”

The boy told them his feet were stuck in mud on the bottom of the pond.

Crews tossed him a rescue disc attached to a lifeline to pull him to shore.

As they reeled the boy in, a dive team member plunged into the ice-covered pond to help.

The whole rescue took less than four minutes.

“Obviously with the weather temperature and the water temperature and not knowing how long they were in there, we wanted to get there as quickly as we can, and we did and it was successful, so it was good,” said firefighter Jay Switak.

The boy is hospitalized in stable condition.

DRAMATIC RESCUE:

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Around 5 p.m. today, Naperville fire and police personnel rescued an 11-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice on a retention pond. The incident happened near an apartment complex in the 1300 block of McDowell Road, where multiple units arrived and performed a surface ice rescue, using a rescue disc thrown to the victim, as fire department personnel went into the pond to assist. The boy’s feet were stuck in the muddy bottom of the pond, but he was able to communicate, and was pulled from the water within four minutes of the crews arriving on the scene. He was taken to Edward Hospital in stable condition. First responders have released this video of the successful rescue.

Posted by Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.