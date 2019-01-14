Victim of deadly stabbing in Dubois Co. laid to rest

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - New information on the deadly stabbing that happened Friday in Dubois County.
The victim, 23-year-old Chloie Lubbehusen, was laid to rest Monday in her hometown, Huntingburg.
Indiana State Police say Lubbehusen was stabbed Friday morning at a home on 5870 East, County Road 650, near St. Anthony. She died after being taken to the hospital.
The man accused in her murder, 27-year-old Kyle Schneider, was in court this morning, but his initial hearing was moved until Wednesday.
