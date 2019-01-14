VCSO welcomes 5 new deputies

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office had a lot to celebrate on Monday.
Five new deputies were hired, five were recognized for completing their probationary year, and three retired after more than 20 years of service. The sheriff also gave out numerous promotions and awarded three deputies awards.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says Monday is a proud day for him, to recognize and honor these responders.
“I know what these deputies and jailors are going through right now, where they get the position and aspire to move up along the way," Sheriff Dave Wedding explained. "So it’s an exciting time for them but for right now they’re just focused on getting through that first year of probation so they can satisfy the requirements to be a deputy sheriff here in Vanderburgh County.”
Sheriff Wedding applauded everyone honored for dedicating their lives to serving the community.
