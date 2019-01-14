Update on plans to move the LST

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville is starting to take bids for the project concerning plans to move the LST.
The goal is to move the historic warship from its current home, to the downtown riverfront where the old riverboat casino used to be.
The city says these bids are much better than those back in October.
It will be a three phase project. This includes dredging the river, building the visitors center, and hiring a barge. Several companies have placed bids for the project.
City leaders say once completed, the new LST location will give the attraction more visibility, plus making it easier to get to.
“I think it’ll be awesome. We’ll see a nice visitors center down there for the ship. The ship will have a greater visibility, people will find it much easier. Right now visitors do get lost sometimes trying to find the ship so I think they’ll see increased visitorship at the new location," said Patrick Wathen, a port authority chairman.
First round of bids in October were between 1.5 million and 3.5 million dollars over the city budget.
The board will meet again to award the contracts and get started.
