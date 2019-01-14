UE planning to sell Division Street Real Estate

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Long-time home to several university athletic teams and home to a current youth football league could be up for sell in the near future.
A press release sent by the University of Evansville on Tuesday says the school is looking into the potential sale of its Division Street Real Estate. The 42 acre property, located between the Evansville National Guard Armory and Stockwell Avenue, “no longer fits within UE’s masterplan,” the university stated.
Currently, the property is used by the Lakeview Optimists for their youth football league.
According to the release, roughly $4 million purchases in property around its campus in the last two decades has provided Purple Aces athletic teams with on-campus practice facilities. These upgrades and investments has made travelling to Division Street unnecessary for practice.
UE press release:
“As UE makes plans to develop a new wellness and recreational center and more athletic fields on and adjacent to campus, any proceeds from the possible sale of the Division Street Real Estate will be reinvested in those facilities.”
UE also mentioned in its press release they have been in contact with the City of Evansville and the Lakeview Optimists youth football league to help find a new location for the youth football program.
