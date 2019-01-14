Two arrested after police chase in Francisco

FRANCISCO, IN (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after a short police chase late Sunday night in Francisco.
Town Marshal Michael Collins says he tried to pull over a van for a registration violation, but the van sped off.
He says after a short chase, the van crash in the 800 block of W. School Street.
Police say the driver ran away, and hid in a camper.
Authorities were able to gain access to camper where they say 21-year-old Bryan Bennett from Francisco and 34-year-old Tara Owen from Owensville were arrested.
Police say they were taken to the Gibson County Jail on charges ranging from fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of meth while in possession of a firearm, dealing synthetic drug, possession of marijuana, OWI refusal, theft, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm by serious violent felon, assisting a criminal, and reckless driving.
Francisco Police say they were helped by Oakland City Police and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.
