Suspect in custody, another still on the loose after Madisonville police chase

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Madisonville police are looking for a man who ran from them during a chase.
It all started around five Sunday evening when officers were looking for Jacob Ruckert, who was wanted on felony drug warrants.
Detectives found a car at Baptist Health they thought he was riding in.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violations, the car took off through the hospital parking lot. The car eventually lost control near North Kentucky and a CSX access road.
Ruckert took off running, but officers were able to catch up to him. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail facing a long list of charges.
Police say the driver, 24-year-old Damien Golike, he was able to get away. If you know anything about where he could be, call Madisonville police.
