Slick Spots Possible Early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temperatures are dropping below freezing into the upper 20’s. Slick spots this morning especially if roads are still wet from the weekend snow and rain. Patchy fog will lead to lead to slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Skies will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid-30’s with a few sprinkles and flurries.
Southwest winds will usher in warmer air on Tuesday, pushing temps in the upper 30’s/lower 40’s. The gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the work week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.