New community center heading to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new community center is coming to Evansville.
The goal is to give kids a safe place to play and learn after school. The “site review committee” saw plans for the newly proposed community center on Jan. 14, 2019.
They had lots of questions about the structure and its requirements.
But once it’s built, the non-profit behind the project says, it’ll be just what the community needs.
Local non profit “Young and Established” is planning their next big project.
“I never thought this would be happening” said Courtney Johnson from Young and Established.
A community center for students to find safety, mentoring , and fun after school.
“a community center in this neighborhood is needed and is something we’ve always wanted to do. This is our 6 year with Y&E and we’re just ready to take things to the next level” said Johnson.
Their mission is to inspire and motivate young people and to address the challenges young people face daily.
This group is stepping out of their comfort zone to give this community a place their children can grow, and focus on their future.
“I’ve asked a lot of questions, and I think they did a great job of telling me what we l need to finish and what we needed to complete to get this process back on the road, and get these things done so we can start building” said Johnson
The site committee told Y and E there is still much to be done before they can get their final approval, but that isn’t discouraging this group about the future of this project
"I'm just excited that we're even taking this next step to even actually build a center."
Young and established has a few more changes to make before they go back in front of the site committee for final approval before they can start construction.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.