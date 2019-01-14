Mundy wins Jasper’s at-large City Council seat

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - The void left on the City Council by now Mayor Dean Vonderheide has been filled.
According to Mark Messmer, Phil Mundy defeated Merrill Osterman and nine others for the At-Large City Council Seat on Saturday. Messmer says his vote was the decisive factor in determining the winner after Mundy and Osterman were tied after three rounds.
The seat on the council became open after former council member Vonderheide took over the mayor’s office on January 1.
