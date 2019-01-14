EPD: Shooting at VFW likely result of long-standing feud between victim, suspect

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One person is hurt after a shooting at the VFW Post 1114 on Wabash Avenue of Flags in Evansville.
Police say a couple hundred people were at the VFW for bingo night when a man shot someone in the left side of the chest around 7 p.m.
We’re told the victim was stable when he was taken to the hospital and the injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police have taken the suspect into custody. They say he used a revolver of some sort.
EPD says the shooting was likely the result of a long-standing feud between the two.
No one else was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.