EPD releases names, body cam video in VFW shooting investigation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police held a press conference to update the VFW shooting investigation.
The shooting happened Sunday night at the VFW Post 1114 on Wabash Avenue.
Police say a few hundred people were there for bingo night when the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m.
They say many were running out of the building when officers arrived.
They say 70-year-old John Michael Burghardt was targeting a specific person, and he was willing to shoot at anyone in his way.
He was being held down by several bystanders when police entered the building.
Once he’s released from the hospital and booked into jail, police say Burghardt’s charges will include three counts of attempted murder.
Paul Glover was hit. Police say he was not the shooter’s target.
They say Glover underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
Police shared body came video from the incident at Monday afternoon’s press conference. They also recognized others who stepped in to help stop the shooter, including Glover, Robin Simpson, and Paul Ellington.
