Big first half leads No. 25 Indiana to win at Wisconsin

Big first half leads No. 25 Indiana to win at Wisconsin
By Bethany Miller | January 13, 2019 at 9:49 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:49 PM

MADISON, Wisconsin (WFIE) - No. 25 Indiana Women’s Basketball got hot early which helped fuel a 75-68 win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon in Kohl Center.

KEY MOMENTS

  • Off to a hot start in  the opening quarter, Indiana (15-2, 4-1 B1G) set a new program record of  37 points in the opening frame behind an 82.4 field goal percentage and a  5-for-6 clip from 3-point range. 
  • A 13-0 run really  ignited the Hoosiers, who finished out the quarter outscoring the Badgers (10-7,  1-4 B1G) 20-1 to take a 37-14 lead. Penn led the way in the opening frame  with 13 points and went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. 
  • In the first half,  Indiana would go on to shoot 70 percent overall and 66.7 percent from the  3-point line to take a 52-34 lead. 
  • Out of the break, the  Hoosiers struggled from the field, connecting on just 2 field goals in the  third quarter and were helped by going 4-for-4 at the line in the frame.  Indiana would take a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter. 
  • The Badgers would  threaten the Hoosiers lead in the fourth, as they cut it down to nine with  59 seconds to play. A turnover led to another Wisconsin field goal but  forced to foul and with IU in the bonus, Penn and Royster would step up to  help seal off the win. 

NOTABLE

  • Four players scored in  double figures behind a team-high 21 points from sophomore guard Jaelynn  Penn. Penn got 12 of her points by going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line in  the win. 
  • IU’s 37 points in the  first quarter are the most by any Teri Moren era team. It beat a previous  high of 35 points set against Northern Kentucky in 2016. 
  • 52 points in the first  half are the most in an opening frame this season. In the first half, IU  went 21-for-30 from the floor, 6-for-9 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from  the free throw line. 
  • Senior forward Kym  Royster posted her fourth game in double figures this season, adding a  season-high 15 points on a 6-for-9 performance from the floor and added a  team-high three blocks. 
  • Redshirt junior guard  Ali Patberg had 15 points and finished one shy of a double-double with  nine assists. She also added a team-high six rebounds. Redshirt junior  forward Brenna Wise was the final player in double figures with 13 points  and five rebounds. 
  • The Hoosiers shot  15-for-19 from the line on the afternoon, shooting 78.9 percent. It marked  the 11th game shooting over 75 percent at the charity stripe. 
  • From the field, IU shot  52 percent in the win and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line.
  • Indiana improved to 4-1  on the road this season.

UP NEXT

Indiana returns home on Wednesday when it hosts Northwestern. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: IU Athletics

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.