Big first half leads No. 25 Indiana to win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin (WFIE) - No. 25 Indiana Women’s Basketball got hot early which helped fuel a 75-68 win over Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon in Kohl Center.
KEY MOMENTS
- Off to a hot start in the opening quarter, Indiana (15-2, 4-1 B1G) set a new program record of 37 points in the opening frame behind an 82.4 field goal percentage and a 5-for-6 clip from 3-point range.
- A 13-0 run really ignited the Hoosiers, who finished out the quarter outscoring the Badgers (10-7, 1-4 B1G) 20-1 to take a 37-14 lead. Penn led the way in the opening frame with 13 points and went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line.
- In the first half, Indiana would go on to shoot 70 percent overall and 66.7 percent from the 3-point line to take a 52-34 lead.
- Out of the break, the Hoosiers struggled from the field, connecting on just 2 field goals in the third quarter and were helped by going 4-for-4 at the line in the frame. Indiana would take a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
- The Badgers would threaten the Hoosiers lead in the fourth, as they cut it down to nine with 59 seconds to play. A turnover led to another Wisconsin field goal but forced to foul and with IU in the bonus, Penn and Royster would step up to help seal off the win.
NOTABLE
- Four players scored in double figures behind a team-high 21 points from sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn. Penn got 12 of her points by going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line in the win.
- IU’s 37 points in the first quarter are the most by any Teri Moren era team. It beat a previous high of 35 points set against Northern Kentucky in 2016.
- 52 points in the first half are the most in an opening frame this season. In the first half, IU went 21-for-30 from the floor, 6-for-9 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
- Senior forward Kym Royster posted her fourth game in double figures this season, adding a season-high 15 points on a 6-for-9 performance from the floor and added a team-high three blocks.
- Redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg had 15 points and finished one shy of a double-double with nine assists. She also added a team-high six rebounds. Redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise was the final player in double figures with 13 points and five rebounds.
- The Hoosiers shot 15-for-19 from the line on the afternoon, shooting 78.9 percent. It marked the 11th game shooting over 75 percent at the charity stripe.
- From the field, IU shot 52 percent in the win and 57.1 percent from the 3-point line.
- Indiana improved to 4-1 on the road this season.
UP NEXT
Indiana returns home on Wednesday when it hosts Northwestern. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
