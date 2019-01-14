Active shooter drills scheduled at Castle High School

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Area law enforcement officials will be holding two active shooter drills at Castle High School on Wednesday.
According to school officials, the drills are part of their overall safety preparation to help make students, teachers, and staff as prepared as possible for any situation.
School officials say the first lock down drill will be during a passing period. We’re told several announcements have been made to prepare students for the drill.
The second demonstration is only for teachers and staff. That drill will start at 2:45 p.m. and school officials say it will be “quite realistic" and involve simulated gunfire.
