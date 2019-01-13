Where’s the bubble bath? Happy National Rubber Ducky Day

(CNN) We celebrated National Bubble Bath Day earlier this week.
So, it's only appropriate that we end the week with an extraordinarily popular bubble bath accessory - the rubber ducky.
National Rubber Ducky Day is Sunday. The day is observed every year on Jan. 13.
The fan-favorite bath tub toy was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2013.
The earliest rubber ducks were designed to be chew toys and didn't float at all, according to the hall of fame.
The earliest patent for a rubber duck toy was patented in 1928.
By the 1940s, the floating, bright-yellow toy ducks we're all fond of had become commonplace.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.