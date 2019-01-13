Utility pole struck in Henderson, resulting in downed power-lines

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Around 7:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an accident where a driver struck a utility pole that resulted in downed power-lines.
The news release states that the officers responded to the 300 block of S. Green Street in reference to the accident.
They say the driver was traveling south in the right lane of S. Green Street. The driver exited the right side of the roadway striking the utility pole with the front of the driver’s vehicle.
The utility pole came down that resulted in low hanging utility lines.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed while Henderson Municipal Power and Light repaired the utility lines.
Both lanes are now opened.
