Special guests visit patients at Deaconess Gateway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Several patients at Deaconess Gateway Hospital got a visit from some special guests on Saturday.
Purdue and NFL legend Bob Griese, along with Rick Ankiel, Jared Eickhoff, Aaron Barrett, and Cardinals mascot Fred Bird visited patients and their families in the pediatric ICU.
They brought gifts bags for the children and even signed some baseballs and pictures for hospital staff.
Evansville native and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jerad Eickhoff tells us that he is always on board for events like this one.
