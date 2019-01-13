Patchy ice possible tonight, dry start to the workweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We may see a stray sprinkle or flurry this evening, but most of us will stay dry. However, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, so if the roads are still wet, patchy ice may form, especially on bridges and overpasses. Areas of patchy fog, frost, and freezing fog will also be possible throughout the night.
Our skies will remain cloudy overnight and through the first half of Monday, but we may see a few peeks of sunshine by the end of the day. Monday will be another chilly one with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
The winds will shift and bring warmer air up from the southwest on Tuesday, helping temperatures climb into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. That warming trend will continue through the end of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday and near 50° Friday.
While the first half of the workweek looks dry, rain returns to the forecast Thursday as a low pressure system moves through our region.
As that system pushes off to the northeast, we will get a break from the rain Friday morning, but another low pressure system will bring us more rain Friday evening and into the overnight hours.
As cold air wraps around behind that system, our temperatures will drop sharply into the 30s, and that rain could change over to snow or wintry mix on Saturday. This is still nearly a full week out, so a lot could change, but we will monitor the situation closely.
