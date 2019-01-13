Passengers, crew safe after Delta plane slides off runway at CVG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Delta flight from Las Vegas to Cincinnati slid off the pavement while taxiing to the terminal Sunday morning, said Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, officials.
Delta flight 1708 arrived safely at 5:30 a.m. with 126 passengers and crew aboard, according to the airline’s Twitter account.
CVG officials said passengers were transported to the terminal via ground support.
Bobby Spann, Vice President of External Affairs at CVG Airport, said an emergency was never declared and nothing was ever closed.
No passengers or crew were injured, said Spann.
Spann said it will take some time to move the plane but airport operations will continue as normal.
